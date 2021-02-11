Foundry Partners LLC Sells 33,640 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 78,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 56,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

