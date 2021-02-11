Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.25. Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 539,756 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.04.

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

