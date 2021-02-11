FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 261,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

