Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

