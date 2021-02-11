Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,151 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

