Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,724% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

