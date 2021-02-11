FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

