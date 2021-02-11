FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

