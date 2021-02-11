FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading 26% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s share price traded up 26% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $2.91. 18,153,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 2,788,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.