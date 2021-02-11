Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 251.7% from the January 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

