Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

