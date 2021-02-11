Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $630,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

