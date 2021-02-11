FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issued By Wedbush

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.83). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

FRLN has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

