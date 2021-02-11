FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Increased by Analyst

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

