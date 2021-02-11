FY2021 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Decreased by Analyst

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVT. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $51,919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.