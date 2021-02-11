FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.