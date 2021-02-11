FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

