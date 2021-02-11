G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 352,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. G6 Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

