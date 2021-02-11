Galapagos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,673 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.36. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

