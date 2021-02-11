Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLXZ opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

