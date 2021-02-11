Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

