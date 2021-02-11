Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

