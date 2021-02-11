Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $422,000 in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29,454.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 56,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY opened at $52.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

