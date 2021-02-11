Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $492,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 100.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $17,281,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Chewy by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $240,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.
In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
CHWY stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.