Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $591,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

