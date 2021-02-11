Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,454.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,059.37. The company has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a PE ratio of 931.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

