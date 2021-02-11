Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $267.90 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.49 and a 200-day moving average of $268.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

