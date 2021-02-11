Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

