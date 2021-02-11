Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

D stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,654.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

