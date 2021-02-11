Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

