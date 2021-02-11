Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

