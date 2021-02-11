General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.