General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 356,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,310,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.