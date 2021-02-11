Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Down 6.4%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 6,206,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,259,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,749 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

