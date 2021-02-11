GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,242. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,720. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

