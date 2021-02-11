GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Up 22.9% This Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001805 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $141,661.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00273829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00099125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00085384 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061921 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,631,373 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com.

