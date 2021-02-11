Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Gladstone Land worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $430.70 million, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.