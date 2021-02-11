GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,671.33 ($21.84).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.66) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,360.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,427.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

