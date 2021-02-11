Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Shares Down 15.1%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) shares traded down 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.20. 232,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 164,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

