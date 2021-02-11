Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,780.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

