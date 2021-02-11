Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000.

BUG stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.