Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,377 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,648,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

