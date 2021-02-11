Glu Mobile’s (GLUU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUU. Truist cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

