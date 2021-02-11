GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz Sells 113,171 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,573. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

