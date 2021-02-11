Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $495,264.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $495,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,967,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $158.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.