Graft 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $131.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $285,636.35 and $131.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 213.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.84 or 0.00417961 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

