Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 19.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.14. 2,212,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 981,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $571.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,800 shares of company stock worth $792,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

