GridCoin (GRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,239.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 49% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $25,239.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.