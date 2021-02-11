Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,829.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,665.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

