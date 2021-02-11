GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Chegg by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

